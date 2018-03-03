This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings

Storm Emma was in full swing last night, with weather warnings across the board.

Many pubs and restaurants were closed due to the treacherous conditions, but Michael's in Mount Merrion was determined to go on with the show.

The restaurant had already lost about €3,000 a night after being forced to shut on Wednesday and Thursday, and stood to lose much more if closed over the weekend.

So here's what happened...

Owner Gareth (Gaz) Smith struggled to get his car out of his driveway yesterday morning, and "slipped on his arse" twice as local children laughed at him.

He had all but given up on opening the restaurant, but eventually managed to get into town.

WE’RE GONNA OPEN !! We got the car out. Talha and I are going in ! I’ll cook & wash up, @TalhaDub will pour the wine and crank the heating up. Black Sole n spuds & Antipasto and plenty of wine ! Please stroll up to join us and RT please #cantkeepagoodthingdown pic.twitter.com/ZNwQ02G8KM — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) March 2, 2018

With just two staff members working, it wasn't going to be easy.

WERE HERE ! The heating is going on , the lobsters are going on. Limited menu as I’m cooking and washing up myself , but @TalhaDub has plenty of booze 🍷 pic.twitter.com/KVLkAKYLF8 — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) March 2, 2018

But then - wait for it - Gareth's staff saw the tweet and all decided to come in to help out.

When the staff see your tweet and turn up to give a hand 😘 I fucking love you guys 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/ocaE2v66B1 — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) March 2, 2018

The place was packed and the night was a huge success.

"We were absolutely jammers, massive thanks to all of the locals that came, bigger thanks to the crew who just appeared at my side from nowhere, that was one of my proudest moments," said Gareth.

Now that's what you call team work!

