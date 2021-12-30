Ranelagh-based chef wins at the International Pizza Championship

The championship took place in Italy, where you know they take their pizza seriously!

Ever wanted to try award winning pizza? Now you can, and you don't have to travel all the way to Italy to do it. Layla's Executive Pizza Chef, Alessandro Capozzi, took home the winning prize at the International Pizza Championship Campionato Nazionale DOC in Italy.

This prestigious prize recognises quality Neopolitan-style pizza, and Capozzi won the top prize for world's best pizzaolo. That's quite the feat.

The Layla's caption states:

"Alessandro Capozzi took the top prize of the world’s best pizzaiolo at the prestigious awards recently, which is recognised by UNESCO in support of Neopolitan-style pizza."

So you don't have to travel to Naples or Verona for a sensational pie. Layla's in Ranelagh has just the goods you need. Book a table if you're curious about Capozzi's delicious creations. Plus the rooftop bar makes for a gorge setting for some award winning pizza.

Header image via Instagram/laylasdublin

