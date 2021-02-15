Ravers plan to host 'Paddy's Day rave' for 5,000 people

An Instagram account has been set up to promote a 'Paddy's Day rave' on March 17.

The account, which is currently set to private with almost 2,000 followers, posted a message on their story reading, "Who's sick of lockdown?"

The message goes on to say that a lockdown rave will take place on March 17 in an undisclosed location in the Dublin/Kildare area, and says that the exact location will be revealed beforehand:

"Wednesday 17 March Paddy's Day lockdown rave will take place in an undisclosed location in the Dublin/Kildare area. 12 hours before the event starts the location will be revealed. No under 17s if we think you look under 17 you will be refused entry. Doors open at 3pm and the event finishes early hours the next morning. Let's not have another miserable Paddy's Day, let's party hard."

According to reports, the party will begin at 3pm and continue until the early hours of the next morning. Additionally, those looking to attend will be added to a WhatsApp group after purchasing a ticket through PayPal, which will reveal the details ahead of time.

Organisers have asserted that the Gardaí will not find the rave and that it's "one million per cent" going ahead.

Ireland remains in Level 5 of lockdown which will last until April, with a government announcement on future measures expected soon. It goes without saying, an event like this is a breach of current government restrictions.

