Reports of Dublin pubs opening on Saturday night slammed by Gardai

Social media reports of some Dublin pubs opening on Saturday night have been dismissed by An Garda Siochana.

Rumours were circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups over the weekend that some premises in Dublin had disobeyed guidelines from the public health experts to remain closed while the country attempts to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Gardai have criticised those claims after members of An Garda Siochana investigated hundreds of licensed premises in the capital on Saturday night.

Gardai found that every single establishment was complying with the guidelines issued by public health officials.

Social media posts about some premises not complying were found to be untrue #FakeNews

Report concerns direct to local Garda station for action not on social media. An Garda Síochána will inspect all reports and report breaches to HSE. #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/YostHTRvRX — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 22, 2020

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochana inspected hundreds of licensed premises in the Dublin Region last night. All found to be in compliance with Public Health guidelines.

"Report concerns direct to local Garda station for action not on social media. An Garda Síochána will inspect all reports and report breaches to HSE."