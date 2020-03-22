Close

Reports of Dublin pubs opening on Saturday night slammed by Gardai

By Darragh Murphy

March 22, 2020 at 11:28am

Social media reports of some Dublin pubs opening on Saturday night have been dismissed by An Garda Siochana.

Rumours were circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups over the weekend that some premises in Dublin had disobeyed guidelines from the public health experts to remain closed while the country attempts to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Gardai have criticised those claims after members of An Garda Siochana investigated hundreds of licensed premises in the capital on Saturday night.

Gardai found that every single establishment was complying with the guidelines issued by public health officials.

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochana inspected hundreds of licensed premises in the Dublin Region last night. All found to be in compliance with Public Health guidelines.

"Social media posts about some premises not complying were found to be untrue.

"Report concerns direct to local Garda station for action not on social media. An Garda Síochána will inspect all reports and report breaches to HSE."

