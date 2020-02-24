Close

  • Risk of snow showers in Dublin tonight as temperatures set to drop

Risk of snow showers in Dublin tonight as temperatures set to drop

By Darragh Murphy

February 24, 2020 at 12:37pm

Met Eireann has warned of a risk of snow showers in Dublin tonight.

Temperatures are expected to drop this evening around the country and with several counties already experiencing wintry showers this afternoon, Dublin may also see some snowfall.

At the time of writing, there are no weather warnings in place for Ireland but that could change in the coming hours.

Before forecasting a very cold and unsettled week ahead, Met Eireann suggested that Dublin could experience a couple of snow showers tonight and tomorrow.

The forecast for Dublin reads: "Tonight will be very cold and mostly dry, with clear spells. A few scattered showers are likely also, some of them possibly turning to sleet later, with a risk of one or two snow showers, mainly over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 or 2 Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be very cold and windy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may be of hail, with a risk of sleet. There is also a risk of some snow showers, mainly over high ground. Maximum temperatures 5 to 7 Celsius, in a fresh to strong westerly wind."

