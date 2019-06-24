The River Liffey Will Be Dyed Green For Paddy’s Day Next Year

The River Liffey is going to be dyed green as part of the Paddy’s Day 2020 celebrations.

Negotiations have reportedly begun on the plans that would see Dublin follow in the footsteps of Chicago, where the river is dyed green in celebration of the holiday every year.

An environmentally safe, vegetable-based dye would be used to colour the water for the one-off occasion.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland confirmed the plans to the Irish Examiner, adding that local city council authorities would need to be consulted.

Senator Billy Lawless, a Chicago businessman who is working on the project, said, “The Plumbers Union has been greening the Chicago River for many years. It is environmentally safe. They would be delighted to do a once-off greening of Liffey next St Patrick’s Day.

“I believe it would be a great tribute to the relationship between Ireland and Chicago. It would also compliment Ireland’s worldwide greening project on St Patrick’s Day.”

It’s also being looked into whether the same could be done in Galway as part of the 2020 celebrations.

