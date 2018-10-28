News

The Sam Maguire Cup Was Stolen By 'Drunken Fans' During Dublin Team's New York Visit

One of them was filmed spitting into the cup

Sam Maguire

A group of drunken GAA fans reportedly stole the Sam Maguire cup while out in New York over the weekend.

The Dublin team had brought the cup to an event at New York’s Mean Fiddler Bar and Grill on Friday night when it was reportedly stolen and the police were called.

A number of photos and videos have since started doing the rounds on social media, showing a group of lads with the cup back in what looks like someone’s house.

One of them can be seen spitting into the cup, saying, “What’s this? Boys took it home, fucking bowl for an auld bowl of soup. Big bowl of soup in there.”

GAA bosses are apparently aware of what went down, though the Sam Maguire is now said to be back in the hands of the right people.

A source told the Irish Sun, “This appears to be an episode of hijinks.

“Somebody had Sam for a short space of time. It appears they may have taken photos and video and made more of it than it actually was.

“It is the responsibility of Dublin to look after the trophy, it is in their care. Dublin are in transit to ­Chicago at the moment, there will be more information when they land but it seems to be hijinks.”

Image via @Real__Ireland

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

