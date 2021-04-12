Shane Lynch to open a bar in the UK and names it after a Dublin postcode

Former Boyzone member and Celebrity Big Brother star Shane Lynch is set to open a bar in Cheshire.

I might be biased about this because I have been a certified Donaghmede hun from birth, but I mean it when I say, HUP THE PARISH.

Boyzone star Shane Lynch is set to open a new Irish bar in Cheshire with business partner Nathan Gerhold. It will be called D13, named after the area of Dublin Shane comes from.

The opening date is yet to be confirmed but we do know that it will be a drinks only bar.

Sharing the news on social media, Knutsford Town Council said: "Lovely to meet with Shane Lynch and Nathan Gerhold who are busy redeveloping the former Corks Out building to D13. An Irish Bar named after the Dublin postcode.

"They aren’t quite sure when their outdoor hospitality (as the building work is on going) will open so you can follow them on their Instagram account @d13knutsford for the latest news.

"It will be a drinks only bar but they have already fallen in love with #knutsford & there may be a collaboration with Sue and Harriet of The Tea Room so watch this space."

Before correcting their unfortunate Irish language mistake, they also wrote, "Good luck & céad míle failure from everyone in #knutsford."

I have to say, I'm pretty jaysus delighted with the D13 reference.

