Stardust Memorial Park refurbished ahead of 40th anniversary of the tragedy

Stardust Memorial Park has been refurbished ahead of the 40th anniversary of the tragedy this Sunday.

The park in Coolock has received quite a rejuvenation including the removal of trees, planting of bulbs and the creation of pathways.

A fire in Stardust Nightclub killed almost 50 people on February 14, 1981. Stardust Memorial Park was originally opened on September 18, 1993 to commemorate the 48 young victims

A designated gardener was assigned to the park and a butterfly bank has been created in the space. The rose garden has also had some transformation, with the roses being replaced with 90% pollinator-friendly varieties. Two benches have also been added to the park.

In an effort to tackle anti-social behaviour in the park, Dublin City Council removed dense shrubbery and trees to open up the visibility of the park for visitors. They have also turned the grass area at the sunken garden into a wildflower meadow.

White early flowering spring bulbs were planted to bloom around this time each year in time for the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.

A spokesperson for DCC said, "Dublin City Council hopes the immediate community and beyond will continue to enjoy the park and remember the 48 people who tragically lost their lives".

