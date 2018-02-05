Stay Calm - Kendrick Lamar Has Been Spotted Out And About In Dublin

Have you seen him?

Kendrick Lamar is officially in town, and has already been spotted out and about.

He managed to fit in a training session at FLYEfit on Macken Street earlier, and the team took to Facebook to share a pic.

The rapper and multiple Grammy award-winner is set to perform at the 3 Arena on Wednesday night.

We're sure he'll be out for a stroll or a few pints over the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled!

