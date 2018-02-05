A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly

There would be a fleet of wheelchairs or golf buggies stationed around the city

A Dublin City councillor wants to explore the idea of bringing in a transport scheme for the elderly and people with reduced mobility.

The scheme would be similar to Dublinbikes - but with modified wheelchairs or golf buggies instead of bicycles.

Dermot Lacey plans to bring the proposal to the council's transport committee this week, The Journal reports.

He has suggested a fleet of about 50 vehicles, with five or six stationed at different spots around the city.

Lacey said that increased pedestrianisation and changes to traffic systems mean that older people are more and more reluctant to travel to the inner city.

