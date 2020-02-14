Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Storm Dennis forces the closure of Sandymount and Clontarf car parks for entire weekend

Storm Dennis forces the closure of Sandymount and Clontarf car parks for entire weekend

By James Fenton

February 14, 2020 at 3:45pm

Share:

Storm Dennis is set to arrive in Dublin this weekend and Dublin City Council is taking measures to ensure the safety of the public.

Earlier today, Met Eireann issued two weather warnings, one for wind and the other for rain, for the entire country. A post on DCC's Twitter account now says that 'Due to Storm Dennis there will be high tides over the weekend. As a result, we will be erecting flood defences & closing the car parks at Clontarf & Sandymount, from Saturday morning, re-opening Monday 17th Feb.' 

The second part of the tweet goes on to say that DCC 'will continue to monitor the tides & any rainfall over the weekend and take appropriate action where necessary. The public are advised to observe caution & not to enter Parks or Open Spaces where large trees are present during high winds. Caution should also be observed on roads and paths due to the risk of trees/branches falling.'

Sandymount and Clontarf are both popular areas for people to go on walks at the weekends and if you were planning on doing so yourself over the next couple of days, you might want to take a raincheck. No pun intended.

You can keep track of Storm Dennis by keeping up with Met Eireann's updates here.

Share:

Latest articles

Dundrum is getting a Creme Egg café this month

Suede and Supergrass among host of massive names announced for Dun Laoghaire summer concerts

Smart tips for when you're saving for a mortgage

This is where Supergrass will be hanging out before their Dublin show on Saturday

You may also love

Pearse and Tara Street stations will be closed all weekend for repair works

Reasons for Camden Rotisserie's October closure order released by FSAI

Grogans pub pays tribute to joint owner Tommy Smith who passed away this morning

BBC reporter braves Storm Ciara in Dublin and earns admiration of entire country

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy