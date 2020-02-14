Storm Dennis forces the closure of Sandymount and Clontarf car parks for entire weekend

Storm Dennis is set to arrive in Dublin this weekend and Dublin City Council is taking measures to ensure the safety of the public.

Earlier today, Met Eireann issued two weather warnings, one for wind and the other for rain, for the entire country. A post on DCC's Twitter account now says that 'Due to Storm Dennis there will be high tides over the weekend. As a result, we will be erecting flood defences & closing the car parks at Clontarf & Sandymount, from Saturday morning, re-opening Monday 17th Feb.'

The second part of the tweet goes on to say that DCC 'will continue to monitor the tides & any rainfall over the weekend and take appropriate action where necessary. The public are advised to observe caution & not to enter Parks or Open Spaces where large trees are present during high winds. Caution should also be observed on roads and paths due to the risk of trees/branches falling.'

Sandymount and Clontarf are both popular areas for people to go on walks at the weekends and if you were planning on doing so yourself over the next couple of days, you might want to take a raincheck. No pun intended.

You can keep track of Storm Dennis by keeping up with Met Eireann's updates here.