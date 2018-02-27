A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled

There could be more to follow...

A number of flights that were due to land in Dublin airport today have been cancelled due to the harsh weather conditions that are due to worsen over the coming days.

British Airways have cancelled most of their flights that were due to depart from Heathrow airport and arrive in Dublin today.

The following British Airways flight numbers have been cancelled:

BA-836 at 14:40

BA-838 at 18:20

Aer Lingus have also made some cancellations to their flights that were due to depart from Heathrow and arrive in Dublin:

EI-177 at 21:05

EI-157 at 12:10

The following flights, which were due to depart from Dublin and arrive in Heathrow airport in London, were also cancelled:

BA-837 at 15:30

EI-176 at 17:20

BA-839 at 19:10

