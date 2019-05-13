Swap Shop Announced For Dublin Next Month

The event is to go ahead in Captain America’s in Tallaght at 6.30pm.

Audacious Kitty Cat has organised a swap shop to go ahead on June 5th.

The swap shop will work by bringing your items to the venue, and for every item you bring you will receive a token.

You can then pick items you like, exchanging the tokens for the pieces you pick up.

Entry is just 1 euro – extremely cheap for potentially a whole new wardrobe, with no excess plastic or packaging involved!

For more information, keep following Audacious Kitty Cat on Instagram.

