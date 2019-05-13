Swap Shop Announced For Dublin Next Month
One of our favourite Irish jewellry makers is putting her sustainable skills to good use.
Audacious Kitty Cat has organised a swap shop to go ahead on June 5th.
The event is to go ahead in Captain America’s in Tallaght at 6.30pm.
The swap shop will work by bringing your items to the venue, and for every item you bring you will receive a token.
You can then pick items you like, exchanging the tokens for the pieces you pick up.
Entry is just 1 euro – extremely cheap for potentially a whole new wardrobe, with no excess plastic or packaging involved!
View this post on Instagram
Rainbow dolly gang 🌈🔥 My gal Chlóe modeling the “Shake ya Pom Pom” Baker boy hat and “Throw the dice” earrings! So many of you guys asked will this reworked hat be back in stock so don’t worry it will be ⭐️ Check out the website linked in the bio! #audaciouskittycat #handmade #reworked #customized #dublincity #urbanstreetwear #festival #glam #y2k #90s #rave #vintage #streetwear #jewelrydesigner #shopsmallbusiness #clueless #girlgang #cute #embellished #80s #style #love #kawaii #cute #lovindublin #discoverdublin
For more information, keep following Audacious Kitty Cat on Instagram.
