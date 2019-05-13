د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

Swap Shop Announced For Dublin Next Month

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

One of our favourite Irish jewellry makers is putting her sustainable skills to good use.

Audacious Kitty Cat has organised a swap shop to go ahead on June 5th.

The event is to go ahead in Captain America’s in Tallaght at 6.30pm.

 

The swap shop will work by bringing your items to the venue, and for every item you bring you will receive a token.

You can then pick items you like, exchanging the tokens for the pieces you pick up.

Entry is just 1 euro – extremely cheap for potentially a whole new wardrobe, with no excess plastic or packaging involved!

For more information, keep following Audacious Kitty Cat on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Irish Made: Pimp Out Your Outfits With This Quirky Jewellery Brand

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK