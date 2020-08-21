Swimming at South Dublin beach banned due to high levels of bacteria

People have been told not to swim at Seapoint Beach in South County Dublin due to high levels of bacteria in the water. The notice is in place until next week.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council warned swimmers on Twitter today. They wrote:

"Please note that a temporary Bathing Prohibition Notice has been issued at Seapoint beach. Swimming and bathing are prohibited from now until Tuesday 25th August."

The swimming ban was put in place after tests on the water quality revealed an increase in bacteria levels due to overflows from the wastewater network.

Swimming on three beaches in Wexford, Ballymoney North, Duncannon and Booley Bay has also been banned after samples revealed levels of E.coli and Intestinal Enterococci in the bathing water to be too high.

Swimmers are also being advised to avoid the water at Velvet Strand in Portmarnock, North County Dublin after heavy rainfall.

