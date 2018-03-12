Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green

Radio Station 98FM are reporting that Taxi drivers plan to protest outside The Gresham Hotel on Monday.

The hotel is the place where an oral hearing about the redevelopment of College Green is taking place and also coincidences with the enforcement of a taxi 'ban' on travelling southbound during rush hour.

The 7am - 10am restrictions, as mentioned above, are being put in place in the hope of easing gridlock on College Green.

The oral hearing will discuss the redevelopment of College Green that will pedestrianise the area in front of Trinity and ban all traffic.

Dublin Bus are also against the plans.

President of the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation Joe Heron is not impressed with the ban which comes into play on Monday.



"We have asked for a meeting with the Minister for Transport about this whole situation and we were hoping (the ban) would be put back for a weeks so that instead of being today, it would be this day next week if it was going to happen. Our problem with it is that they (the National Transport Authority) given us no alternative route."

