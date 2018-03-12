News

Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green

Taxi drivers are planning a protest on Monday also.

Taxi

Radio Station 98FM are reporting that Taxi drivers plan to protest outside The Gresham Hotel on Monday.

The hotel is the place where an oral hearing about the redevelopment of College Green is taking place and also coincidences with the enforcement of a taxi 'ban' on travelling southbound during rush hour. 

The 7am - 10am restrictions, as mentioned above, are being put in place in the hope of easing gridlock on College Green.

The oral hearing will discuss the redevelopment of College Green that will pedestrianise the area in front of Trinity and ban all traffic.

Dublin Bus are also against the plans.

President of the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation Joe Heron is not impressed with the ban which comes into play on Monday.

"We have asked for a meeting with the Minister for Transport about this whole situation and we were hoping (the ban) would be put back for a weeks so that instead of being today, it would be this day next week if it was going to happen. Our problem with it is that they (the National Transport Authority) given us no alternative route."

READ NEXT: Here's How The Radical New 'Pedestrianised' College Green Is Going To Look

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Dublin Taxi College Green traffic
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised
Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
Dubliners Warned About Risk Of Avalanches On Dublin And Wicklow Mountains Following Snow Storm
Dubliners Warned About Risk Of Avalanches On Dublin And Wicklow Mountains Following Snow Storm
Dublin Bus Announce Timetable Changes For Routes 68/a and 69
Dublin Bus Announce Timetable Changes For Routes 68/a and 69
Parents Warned After "Suspicious Approaches" To Children Outside Two Dublin Schools
Parents Warned After "Suspicious Approaches" To Children Outside Two Dublin Schools
Ruby's Pizza & Grill Will Give You Free Cocktails For Flipping A Coin This Week
Ruby's Pizza & Grill Will Give You Free Cocktails For Flipping A Coin This Week
Dublin Water Restrictions "Could Last Weeks" As Irish Water Revises The Situation
Dublin Water Restrictions "Could Last Weeks" As Irish Water Revises The Situation
Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre
Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre
Blanchardstown Will Be A Lot Easier To Get To With This New Bus Route
Blanchardstown Will Be A Lot Easier To Get To With This New Bus Route
Almost 1,000 People Are Planning To Gather At The Spire To Say "Wow" Like Owen Wilson
Almost 1,000 People Are Planning To Gather At The Spire To Say "Wow" Like Owen Wilson
Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
News

Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
News

Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
Utterly Fed Up With Your Problematic Skin? This Treatment In Dublin Could Be The Cure
Feature

Utterly Fed Up With Your Problematic Skin? This Treatment In Dublin Could Be The Cure
PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven
Food and Drink

PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Entertainment

'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
What's On

You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin