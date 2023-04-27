There will be temporary closures on the Luas this bank holiday weekend

By Katy Thornton

April 27, 2023 at 9:50am

Some essential info for frequent Luas takers.

A little public service announcement for anyone planning to travel by Luas over the bank holiday weekend.

The Green Line will be temporarily closed between Beechwood and Stephen's Green on Saturday 29th, Sunday 30th, and Monday 1st.

According to the Luas website:

"This work is essential to the operation of the Luas system and ensures we deliver a safe, reliable tram service to our customers. The work will involve breaking concrete in certain areas and repairing rail. The workers, vehicles and machinery will generate noise at times. Therefore, it is best carried out over three consecutive days."

The work will begin after services end on Friday 28th, and finish up before the first tram on Tuesday 2nd.

At the time of writing, all other services will operate as normal. On Monday 1st the Luas will operate under Sundays hours.

This is the second time recently that the Luas has closed between these stops to accommodate engineering works.

For the duration of the closure and bank holiday, Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus and Go Ahead services.

