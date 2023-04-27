There will be temporary closures on the Luas this bank holiday weekend

Some essential info for frequent Luas takers.

A little public service announcement for anyone planning to travel by Luas over the bank holiday weekend.

The Green Line will be temporarily closed between Beechwood and Stephen's Green on Saturday 29th, Sunday 30th, and Monday 1st.

According to the Luas website:

"This work is essential to the operation of the Luas system and ensures we deliver a safe, reliable tram service to our customers. The work will involve breaking concrete in certain areas and repairing rail. The workers, vehicles and machinery will generate noise at times. Therefore, it is best carried out over three consecutive days."

The work will begin after services end on Friday 28th, and finish up before the first tram on Tuesday 2nd.

Luas Green Line Stops between St. Stephen's Green and Beechwood will be closed on Sat 29th Apr, Sun 30th Apr and Bk Hol Mon 1st May. Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead will accept valid #Luas tickets for the duration of the works. See https://t.co/jtvdmZE60b pic.twitter.com/bVzMcgZxQ0 — Luas (@Luas) April 26, 2023

At the time of writing, all other services will operate as normal. On Monday 1st the Luas will operate under Sundays hours.

This is the second time recently that the Luas has closed between these stops to accommodate engineering works.

For the duration of the closure and bank holiday, Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus and Go Ahead services.

