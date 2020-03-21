Tesco to give employees bonuses for work during coronavirus crisis

Tesco Ireland has announced that employees will receive a 10 per cent bonus for their hard work during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The bonuses, which represent an increase of 10 per cent to the hourly rate for staff in Ireland, will be backdated to Monday, March 9 and will be in place until May 1.

The situation will be reevaluated at the beginning of May.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Over the last two weeks Tesco colleagues across Ireland have worked round the clock to help customers get the products that they need.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented increase in demand for food and household products in stores and online across Ireland."

Supermarkets have been remarkably busy in recent weeks as the public stocked up on food and essential items while measures were put in place by the Government to encourage people to remain at home as much as possible.

Many Irish supermarkets have advertised for retail positions as demand increases, while measures have been put in place to implement social distancing in the vast majority of stores.

"It’s been an unprecedented couple of weeks and despite the enormous challenges, it’s been incredible to see how colleagues have stepped up and responded, doing an outstanding job," said Kari Daniels, CEO, Tesco Ireland.

"This pay bonus is just one way we are saying thank you to our colleagues and recognising that they are on the front-line, helping to serve Ireland’s shoppers during these uncertain and difficult times."