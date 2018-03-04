The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds

The DSPCA has asked the public to be on the lookout

A variety of rare and tropical birds are flying free around Dublin today after heavy snow caused the roof of the aviary at Marlay Park to collapse.

The DSPCA has asked members of the public to keep an eye out for the birds, which include budgies, cockatiels, diamond doves and Australian kakariki.

Most of the birds are used to warm temperatures and there are fears they won't survive the current cold weather.

Be on the lookout, folks!

READ NEXT: Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here