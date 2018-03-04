News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds

The DSPCA has asked the public to be on the lookout

Screen Shot 2018 03 04 At 12 20 40

A variety of rare and tropical birds are flying free around Dublin today after heavy snow caused the roof of the aviary at Marlay Park to collapse. 

The DSPCA has asked members of the public to keep an eye out for the birds, which include budgies, cockatiels, diamond doves and Australian kakariki. 

Most of the birds are used to warm temperatures and there are fears they won't survive the current cold weather.

Be on the lookout, folks! 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

