The Gate performance of PIAF continued outdoors amid fire alarm evacuation

The show must go on, after all.

During a performance of PIAF by Pat Gems at The Gate Theatre last night, 17th January, a false alarm that led to evacuation added a wholesome quality to the show rather than ruin it.

As you can see from the below clip, the audience was enjoying the al fresco version of the performance, making the most of an unideal situation.

The Gate said this of the experience:

"During the interval for our current production of PIAF by Pam Gems there was a false alarm which resulted in the building being evacuated for a short amount of time. Thankfully everyone was safe but while they waited for further instruction the cast continued performing for our audience outside. It created a wonderful warm atmosphere even though the it was cold outside. The cast thought it was a really special experience!"

Future audiences are surely going to be asking for an outdoor performance after this.

