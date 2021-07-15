The HSE has partnered with dating apps to promote the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine

By Brian Dillon

July 15, 2021 at 10:13am

Share:
The HSE has partnered with dating apps to promote the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine

The HSE has secured a deal with a range of dating apps including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid, Plenty of Fish and Hinge, to promote the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This will see users being granted 'Super Likes' if they are seen to support the uptake of the vaccine.

A press release announced today that the HSE will partner with Match Group's online dating platforms. Starting this week, Ireland's leading dating apps will add new features to support the 'For Us All' campaign. This will see the apps and websites sharing vaccine resources and will encourage people to take theirs when given the opportunity.

Users will be able to receive 'badges' to display on their profiles, promoting the uptake of the vaccine. Users who want to show their support for the vaccine will be able to then be rewarded with free 'boosts' such as Super Likes.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said, "The vaccination programme is a really important tool in our battle against Covid-19, and we have seen incredible support for the programme amongst the Irish people since we started."

Well, we weren't expecting that. But hey, if you're on the dating scene yourself and want to try the best of what the city has to offer to impress your potential new bae, then check out our Best Of section for all the top recommendations.

READ NEXT: Online portal for vaccine registration opens for 25 - 29 year olds tomorrow

Image via Sutterstock.
Share:

Latest articles

Here's a delicious summer BBQ box that's perfect for this weather

Lovin Games Weekly - We've got our first look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Dublin is apparently the second most coffee-obsessed capital city in the world

This Dublin 8 spot is serving up donut ice-cream sandwiches this summer

You may also love

Dublin is apparently the second most coffee-obsessed capital city in the world

Scrumdiddly's ice cream to arrive in Penneys

Attention yummy mummys, gym huns and activewear aficionados: Lululemon is opening a store in Dublin

Fishermen from all over the country are making waves with Dublin protest

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.