The HSE has partnered with dating apps to promote the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine

The HSE has secured a deal with a range of dating apps including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid, Plenty of Fish and Hinge, to promote the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This will see users being granted 'Super Likes' if they are seen to support the uptake of the vaccine.

A press release announced today that the HSE will partner with Match Group's online dating platforms. Starting this week, Ireland's leading dating apps will add new features to support the 'For Us All' campaign. This will see the apps and websites sharing vaccine resources and will encourage people to take theirs when given the opportunity.

Users will be able to receive 'badges' to display on their profiles, promoting the uptake of the vaccine. Users who want to show their support for the vaccine will be able to then be rewarded with free 'boosts' such as Super Likes.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said, "The vaccination programme is a really important tool in our battle against Covid-19, and we have seen incredible support for the programme amongst the Irish people since we started."

Image via Sutterstock.