The Pearse Station piano is out of action due to 'mindless vandalism'

Irish Rail has confirmed that the piano in Pearse Station is out of action due to 'mindless vandalism.'

Sharing a picture on its Twitter account, the company states that 'Our Pearse piano will be out of action for some time due to extensive mindless vandalism. Murphy Piano Tuning is currently working to get it back to its former glory.'

Our #Pearsepiano will be out of action for some time due to extensive mindless vandalism. @irishpianotuner is currently working to get it back to its former glory. pic.twitter.com/xqp7sAIhuG — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 28, 2019

Since being introduced in 2017, the piano at the station has proven popular with rail commuters looking to tickle the ivories, as well as those happy enough to sit back and listen.

Recently, a similar set-up at Connolly Station drew the attention of pop megastar Christina Aguilera, indicating the attraction of playing a few tunes while waiting for your train.

People have been commenting on Irish Rail's post saying that the act of vandalism is 'very sad', 'outrageous' and 'shameful'.

Lovin Dublin has reached out to Irish Rail for comment.

(header pic: Irish Rail)