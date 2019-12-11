There's a new free to use digital maker space at Ballyfermot Library

Dublin City Libraries has facilitated the development of a new recording studio, free for library patrons to use.

Located out in Ballyfermot Library, the Creative Studio is a new free to use digital maker space facilitating the creation of music recordings, podcasts, videos, digital stories and oral histories.

Library users will have access to both audio and video recording equipment and software.

To do what exactly?

Well, the possibilities are endless really. You could record a track, create a demo, practice with your band, film a live video, record an audio or podcast. The list goes on.

To use the facility, visitors must first fill out this form. Library officials will then be in touch to let you know your scheduled induction session.

Boasting not one, but two studios, they can accommodate up to six and eight people respectively. The mix of equipment for each booth includes some or all of the following:

• Microphones, including a stand and pop filter shock mounts

• Studio headphones

• Behringer AMP800 Mini Amp 4 Channel Stereo Headphone Distributor Amplifier

• Studio monitors (

• 4 channel or 8 channel Focusrite Scarlett audio interface – perfect for anyone wishing to record audio from a wide range of sources or instruments

• Cinema Camera 4K + tripod

• Logitech C615 HD 1080p webcam

• LED lighting

• Green screen

• iMac computers, 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display (software included - Final Cut X video editing software, Logic Pro X music making software, GarageBand, Audacity)

Anyone over the age of 15 with a valid public library card from any library authority in the country is eligible to make a booking, provided that they have completed the mandatory induction session and signed the agreement form in advance.

Sessions range from a minimum of 50 minutes to a maximum of 2 hours and 50 minutes. Plenty of time to get all your bits done.

Public response to the digital maker space has been positive, with many calling for the same idea to be implemented in all libraries across the country.

According to one supporter: “this is what Ireland should be – creative, accessible and culturally rich”.

