Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • There's a new free to use digital maker space at Ballyfermot Library

There's a new free to use digital maker space at Ballyfermot Library

By Sarah Finnan

December 11, 2019 at 12:34pm

Share:

Dublin City Libraries has facilitated the development of a new recording studio, free for library patrons to use.

Located out in Ballyfermot Library, the Creative Studio is a new free to use digital maker space facilitating the creation of music recordings, podcasts, videos, digital stories and oral histories.

Library users will have access to both audio and video recording equipment and software.

To do what exactly?

Well, the possibilities are endless really. You could record a track, create a demo, practice with your band, film a live video, record an audio or podcast. The list goes on.

To use the facility, visitors must first fill out this form. Library officials will then be in touch to let you know your scheduled induction session.

Boasting not one, but two studios, they can accommodate up to six and eight people respectively. The mix of equipment for each booth includes some or all of the following:

• Microphones, including a stand and pop filter shock mounts
• Studio headphones
• Behringer AMP800 Mini Amp 4 Channel Stereo Headphone Distributor Amplifier
• Studio monitors (
• 4 channel or 8 channel Focusrite Scarlett audio interface – perfect for anyone wishing to record audio from a wide range of sources or instruments
• Cinema Camera 4K + tripod
• Logitech C615 HD 1080p webcam
• LED lighting
• Green screen
• iMac computers, 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display (software included - Final Cut X video editing software, Logic Pro X music making software, GarageBand, Audacity)

Anyone over the age of 15 with a valid public library card from any library authority in the country is eligible to make a booking, provided that they have completed the mandatory induction session and signed the agreement form in advance.

Sessions range from a minimum of 50 minutes to a maximum of 2 hours and 50 minutes. Plenty of time to get all your bits done.

Public response to the digital maker space has been positive, with many calling for the same idea to be implemented in all libraries across the country.

According to one supporter: “this is what Ireland should be – creative, accessible and culturally rich”.

(All imagery: dublincity.ie)

READ NEXT: 25 per cent would prefer steak over turkey for Christmas dinner

Share:

Latest articles

25 per cent would prefer steak over turkey for Christmas dinner

The Frames to mark 30th anniversary with huge outdoor show in Dublin

Ranelagh's cutest coffee hatch is serving €2 coffees all day tomorrow

There’s a huge ABBA party coming to the 3Arena

You may also love

'Warm for Winter' organiser has hung up more coats on the Ha'penny Bridge

Body & Soul founder explains decision to end 16-year partnership with Electric Picnic

Dublin Zoo cancels Wild Lights show today over weather concerns

Irish Rail launch late-night Christmas services this weekend

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy