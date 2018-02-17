News

This Dublin Cyclist's Cheeky Bike Lights Are Brightening Up The Roads Considerably

Juvenile? Yes. Hilarious? Absolutely.

Dublin Cyclist

Takes serious balls to cycle around Dublin these days... 

And this cyclist is representin'. 

Spotted in Dublin and posted on Reddit, this Dublin cyclist is brightening up the roads considerably with his cheeky light display swinging behind him. 

Bicycle Balls

One Redditor has provided some context for the ballsy display, explaining that "in the US and they were a staple outside of the big cities. Normally big trucks had them on their towbar, their size based solely on the ratio of the bigger the truck balls the smaller the drivers balls." 

We wonder if the same rule applies here... 

READ MORE: 10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
This Dublin Cyclist's Cheeky Bike Lights Are Brightening Up The Roads Considerably
This Dublin Cyclist's Cheeky Bike Lights Are Brightening Up The Roads Considerably
Gardai Believe The Suspect In Joanne Lee's Murder Is Her Estranged Husband
Gardai Believe The Suspect In Joanne Lee's Murder Is Her Estranged Husband
This Retro TV Report About Dublin Goths Is Absolutely Gas
This Retro TV Report About Dublin Goths Is Absolutely Gas
Chilling Words Told To Gardaí By Man In Same House As Body Of Missing Woman Discovered In Wardrobe
Chilling Words Told To Gardaí By Man In Same House As Body Of Missing Woman Discovered In Wardrobe
Ireland's First Supervised Injection Centre Will Be In Dublin
Ireland's First Supervised Injection Centre Will Be In Dublin
Can You Spot Something A Bit Odd About This Cyclist In Dublin?
Can You Spot Something A Bit Odd About This Cyclist In Dublin?
Gardaí Confirm Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe Was Wrapped Tightly In Sleeping Bag And Bedsheets
Gardaí Confirm Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe Was Wrapped Tightly In Sleeping Bag And Bedsheets
The Body Of A Missing Dublin Pensioner Has Been Found On A Welsh Beach
The Body Of A Missing Dublin Pensioner Has Been Found On A Welsh Beach
Two Men Allegedly Tried To Lure A Teenage Girl Into A Car In North Dublin
Two Men Allegedly Tried To Lure A Teenage Girl Into A Car In North Dublin
Dublin Woman Forced To Call RTÉ's LiveLine To Get An Ambulance For Her Injured Elderly Mother
Dublin Woman Forced To Call RTÉ's LiveLine To Get An Ambulance For Her Injured Elderly Mother
The Killers Have Just Announced An Outdoor Concert In Dublin This Summer
The Killers Have Just Announced An Outdoor Concert In Dublin This Summer
There Are Problems With Dublin Bus AND the Luas This Morning
There Are Problems With Dublin Bus AND the Luas This Morning
Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers
Lifestyle

Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Feature

10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time
Lifestyle

Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time
Gardai Believe The Suspect In Joanne Lee's Murder Is Her Estranged Husband
News

Gardai Believe The Suspect In Joanne Lee's Murder Is Her Estranged Husband

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
Lifestyle

This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin