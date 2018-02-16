News

This Retro TV Report About Dublin Goths Is Absolutely Gas

"Grafton Street - a poser's paradise"

Goths

Nowadays goths are fairly few and far between, but back in the 80s they were everywhere. 

With their dark clothes, dyed hair and heavy make-up, they obviously stood out from the crowd, so RTE fashion programme Head to Toe decided to find out more about them. 

Presenter Mary O'Sullivan took to the streets to interrogate "goths, cure heads and psychobillies"- and the result is one of the funniest clips we've seen in ages. 

Try not to laugh as the bespectacled Mary approaches sulky teens to ask "What are you?" and "You're a goth as well, is that it?". 

The clip has quickly racked up views since it was shared on Reddit earlier today.

Check it out here

Ah, takes us back to our emo days...

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time
Gardai Believe The Suspect In Joanne Lee's Murder Is Her Estranged Husband

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week

