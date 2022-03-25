'Today is not a good day' Howth coffee trailer suffers break-in

The beginning of 2022 saw a series of break-ins for Dublin hospitality spots; today unfortunately, this Howth coffee trailer becomes the latest victim of anti-social behaviour.

After a string of break-ins and anti-social behaviour in Dublin, things appeared to have calmed down a little. Until this morning. Howth coffee trailer Cheeky Rascal took to Instagram to announce they had unfortunately suffered a break-in overnight. As such, they would not be able to open today.

Their caption read:

"After just under 2 years open in Howth Junction, today is not a good day for Cheeky Rascal. Our trailer was was broken into, the rear door cut clean off. Our coffee machine, grinder and cash all taken. We won’t be open today unfortunately but we’re hoping to get back as soon as we can."

Cheeky Rascal also asked their followers to please share their story, and if anyone knows anything to get in touch. They posted a picture of the stolen coffee machine too, with the hopes of someone recognising it if it appears on Done Deal or Facebook Marketplace.

Cheeky Rascal is located by the Howth Junction DART station Monday to Friday, and moves to Suttonians RFC on weekends. We hope they get ahold of their equipment again soon, and if you know or saw anything, don't hesitate to reach out to them.

Header image via Instagram/cheekyrascaldublin

