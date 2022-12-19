Toy Show The Musical issues statement as a number of shows are cancelled

"We have been monitoring and responding to ticket holders on social platforms and are very aware of how disappointed and upset families were that the shows were cancelled."

After several shows were cancelled this weekend, Toy Show The Musical has issued a statement, apologising to disappointed punters.

Performances on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled due to illness among cast members, but the musical will continue its run tomorrow 20 December with a sensory friendly performance.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "While there is a significant degree of resilience in the cast, where roles can be covered by understudies, given illness persists among a cast of predominantly children, it is necessary to make further adjustments to the schedule this week. On Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd we will be reducing the number of shows from three performances a day to two, cancelling the 12.30 show on Wednesday and the 7.30pm show on Thursday."

Those who missed out on this weekend's performances will be contacted by Ticketsolve, the musical's ticketing partner. Through Ticketsolve, ticket holders can avail of a full refund as well as a 25% on tickets to see the show this week.

Advertisement

"We sincerely hope those affected by the cancellations can find a time to come and see the show," the statement continued.

"The Toy Show the Musical team is truly sorry for the real inconvenience these changes have caused. We have been monitoring and responding to ticket holders on social platforms and are very aware of how disappointed and upset families were that the shows were cancelled, particularly at such short notice. The team tried its very best to make the shows happen, but ran out of time and options and had to cancel. The adjustments we are making to the schedule this week are to minimise the risk of that happening again."

Toy Show The Musical is currently running at the Convention Centre in Dublin, and the all-singing all-dancing production tells the story of one excited little girl as she gears up for the Toy Show.

This article originally appeared on her.ie

Advertisement

Header image via rte.ie