'No questions asked' Cornucopia offer reward for stolen Christmas bear's safe return

And with Christmas just nine days away...

Tragedy has struck plant-based restaurant Cornucopia as their beloved Christmas bear has been stolen. The polar bear, known for his good nature and willingness to give out free hugs, was robbed at 9:30pm on Thursday 15th December from their Wicklow Street premises, according to security footage.

In an Instagram appeal Cornucopia have offered a reward for the bear's safe return, no questions asked. The polar bear has been giving out free hugs to those in need for "15+ years" now; he needs to get back where he belongs in order to fulfil his Christmas destiny (just like the Christmas trees).

The Instagram post contains several images of various customers and staff alike spending time with the Christmas bear, as well as footage of "a hooded man" kidnapping him.

If you have any information about the bear's whereabouts, make sure you get in touch with Cornucopia.

Header image via Instagram/cornucopia_restaurant

