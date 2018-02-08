News

Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute

The victim has been named locally.

Garda Tape

The Irish Mirror is reporting that tributes are being paid to the victim of a brutal stabbing attack in Lucan.

The man was named locally as 52-year-old, Bryan Cassidy. He was stabbed in Balgaddy in West Dublin on Wednesday night. 

He was described as a "gentleman" in the area.

The Irish Independent further states that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute in Cassidy's home. 

A young man - who is believed to be known to the victim - presented himself to Gardaí after the attack took place.

Allegedly, a loud row had taken place according to the neighbours before the man was stabbed. 

In a statement on Thursday morning, Gardai said: "Gardai at Lucan, Co Dublin are investigating a fatal stabbing which occurred at Buirg an Ri Walk, Balgaddy, Co Dublin at approximately 10.20pm last night, Wednesday 7 February 2018.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

"The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene."

