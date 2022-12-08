Trishaw scheme to launch at Dodder Park for people with reduced mobility

An exciting new initiative making Dodder Park more accessible for all.

The wheels are in motion for a scheme that will give older people and those with reduced mobility the chance to explore Dodder Park by trishaw, The Echo has reported.

Cycling Without Age and Dodder Valley Cycling are the groups behind the project, and the trishaw is expected to be delivered and ready for use by early 2023.

Cycling Without Age is a voluntary initiative with the aim to make cycling more accessible for older and mobility-impaired people. They brought the first trishaw to Ireland via Blackrock Park in 2017, and since then they've been working with care homes, local authorities, and sponsors with great response.

Via Twitter/Cycling Without Age Ireland

Advertisement

Speaking to The Echo about bringing the trishaw to Dodder Valley Park, Alan O’Flaherty of Dodder Valley Cycling said:

From the very first time seeing a video of the trishaw in operation, I just knew it was something I wanted to get up and running based on the smiling faces of the passengers alone! Then, on a personal level, I’ve seen the impact of a broken hip on a family member who isn’t able to enjoy the same level of activity as before, and they’ve always been on my mind walking through the park and visualising a trishaw in operation with them on it. Outdoor activity is so important for mental health and wellbeing, and there’s no better way than a bike ride – even being piloted – to elevate the mood, at least in my opinion.

It's a VIP dog's life! Thanks Dave. https://t.co/DDsIV0b8YX — Cycling Without Age Ireland (@age_cycling) October 18, 2022

You can find out more about the work Cycling Without Age do HERE.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Concerns as a seal is spotted on dumped mattress off the coast of Dún Laoghaire