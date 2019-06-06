The Trump Baby Balloon Is Currently Flying Over Dublin

The infamous Trump baby blimp has officially arrived in Dublin and is flying over Irish skies for the first time.

Organisers will fly the six-foot balloon over the Stand Up To Trump Rally at the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square, which starts at 6pm this evening.

It was brought over from London by a member of the campaign group Uplift, one of the 30 groups taking part in the rally.

Trump balloon is up at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin City Centre. All six meters of it… pic.twitter.com/QdJF6msN6Q — Louise Byrne News (@LouiseByrneNews) June 6, 2019

The Irish Aviation Authority granted organisers special permission to fly the Trump baby over Irish skies. It was also given special permission to fly over a protest in London on Tuesday during Trump’s UK state visit.

The giant balloon was originally flown over London’s Houses of Parliament in protest against Trump’s July 2018 UK visit, after a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign.

Shea Flanagan, lead organiser, told The Irish Times earlier this week, “We want to send a message to the world that Trump is not welcome in Ireland — his politics of hate, fear and division affect the lives of real people.

“The blimp is a fun symbol for serious work, to come together and fight for progressive politics.”

