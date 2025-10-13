US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

The transport company has a track record of replacing systems in other cities.

A major American transport company is eyeing up a takeover of the long-running Dublin Bikes scheme.

Lyft, the San Francisco-based firm best known for its rideshare and micromobility services, recently visited the capital to pitch its docked-bike system to local councillors.

As part of the visit, the company showcased both pedal and electric models from its existing fleet.

The company is no stranger to taking over ageing cycling infrastructure already running similar public bike systems in cities like London, Toronto and Barcelona, claiming to have improved ridership in the latter by over 50%.

With Dublin Bikes now 16 years old, and the current deal with JC Decaux set to expire in September 2027, change could be coming; however any overhaul is expected to involve a full replacement of the existing infrastructure.

JC Decaux has operated Dublin Bikes since 2006, in exchange for access to billboard and digital advertising space throughout the city.

Speaking to The Journal, Lyft said: “We have a proven track record of replacing ageing systems with best-in-class charging stations, pedal bikes and ebikes… Lyft was excited to visit Dublin and learn from stakeholders about their needs for the next generation of the Dublin Bikes programme.”

The council is expected to launch a procurement process in advance of the current contract ending, per the council.

Green Party transport spokesperson Feljin Jose said the current ‘bikes for billboards’ deal reflected a time when active travel funding was scarce.

He argued that relying on that model is no longer viable, calling it ‘very rigid’ and limiting when it comes to expanding into new areas.

Lyft already has an Irish presence after acquiring taxi app FREE NOW earlier this year.

In emails to councillors, the company outlined its preference for docked stations, similar to the current Dublin Bikes layout, saying the approach helps reduce street clutter and improve accessibility.



