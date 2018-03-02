News

WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB

This is absolute insanity

Mobile Upload

There's serious looting going on in Lidl in Tallaght this evening as Gardai and the army are alerted to the incident. 

It looks like things recently became even more insane as footage was captured of a JCB digger bringing down the entire supermarket. 

Now people have taken what looks like the safe from Lidl and are attempting to open it with the JCB

There's also reports that it is an ATM machine taken from a nearby location.

