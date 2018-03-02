WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB

There's serious looting going on in Lidl in Tallaght this evening as Gardai and the army are alerted to the incident.

It looks like things recently became even more insane as footage was captured of a JCB digger bringing down the entire supermarket.

Now people have taken what looks like the safe from Lidl and are attempting to open it with the JCB

There's also reports that it is an ATM machine taken from a nearby location.

Disgraceful scenes at Lidl in Tallaght this evening. How low can we go as a society?



When crisis happens we should be looking out for each other not destroying our communities



Shocking 😡😡😡#BeastoftheEast #StormEmma #looting #sneachta #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/xRdEDoea40 — Ciamhie Mc Digital (@CiamhieMc) March 2, 2018

Safe and all taken out of lidl. On fire now too. Doing your own people out of jobs. Smart folk! pic.twitter.com/4o1sB1W7EK — Graham Hoey (@G_Hoey) March 2, 2018

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here