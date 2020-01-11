Close

Weather warning issued for Dublin as Storm Brendan heads for Ireland

By Darragh Murphy

January 11, 2020 at 4:16pm

Dublin is one of 15 counties that have received a Status Yellow warning ahead of Storm Brendan.

Most of Ireland will be affected by a spell of unsettled weather as Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of the country and Dublin, as well as 14 other counties, have escaped with a Status Yellow wind warning while other areas are in for worse weather.

Met Eireann's Yellow Warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary reads as follows:

"As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

"There is a risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge."

The above warning is valid from 7am on Monday morning to midnight that night.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange wind warning is in place for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford between 7am Monday morning and 3pm that afternoon and will see gusts of 110 to 130 km/h.

A separate Status Orange wind warning, which will last until midnight Monday night, has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

