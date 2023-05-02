Weather warnings ahead of Bruce Springsteen outdoor RDS shows

Brollies are not allowed!

Bruce Springsteen fans could be in for washout weather as the 73-year-old star takes to the stage in the RDS over the coming days.

Bruce and his E Street band will perform at Dublin's RDS on Friday May 5th, Sunday May 7th and Tuesday May 9th.

The three gigs featuring Bruce and his E Street band are now sold out, according to promoters but in true Irish form, the weather is due to be miserable.

The RDS warned fans: "These are outdoor events and Ireland has its fair share of rain and cool wind, so please watch the weather forecast prior to the show days and dress accordingly.

"We are hoping the sun will come out for all the shows so if this is the case, please don’t forget your sun-cream!

"RDS Arena can get colder as the day goes on so, please dress with this in mind.

"An important tip - no one likes unhappy feet at a concert right!? So, make sure to wear comfy footwear to allow for lots of dancing”.

Despite the fact that rain is on the way, the venue clarified that no umbrellas are permitted on site.

"Umbrellas are not permitted in the venue," the venue advises.

"In the event of adverse weather conditions, we would advise bringing a rain mac or disposable raincoat or poncho".

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has warned that Friday will feature a “dull and damp” start with outbreaks of rain continuing to affect much of the country.

➡️Weather for the week ahead⬅️



Mixed weather with good sunshine for the early days of the week. 🌤️



Turning cloudier midweek with heavy showers expected for Friday. ☔️🌦️



Temperatures around normal for the start of May, with temperatures reaching the high teens most days.🌡️ pic.twitter.com/3fheefKSvy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 1, 2023

"A dull and damp start to the day with outbreaks of rain," the forecast read.

"The rain will clear northeastwards around lunchtime, followed from sunny spells and slow-moving scattered showers from the southwest.

"Some showers will be heavy at times and there is the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, possibly reaching 19 degrees, in mostly light southwesterly breezes".

We're getting excited for the @springsteen & the E Street Band's upcoming concerts here at @TheRDS in Dublin next week! Can't wait to see #TheBoss rock the stage in the #RDSArena. #BruceInDublin https://t.co/ZMtgqXKCsm — RDS Venue (@rds_events) April 27, 2023

As for Sunday concert-goers, the weather forecast states: "A mix of cloud and sunny spells to start the day along with well scattered showers.

"Heavy outbreaks of showery rain will build from the west later in the day.

"Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally in light to moderate south to southwest winds".

The final forecast for Tuesday has yet to be published, however, Irish forecasters have said: "Current indications suggest that it will be unsettled early next week with spells of rain and showers.

“Mild again for Monday before turning cooler with temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens for most".

