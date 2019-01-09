WOW Air Announce Insanely Low "Beat The January Blues" Sale To Iceland And Even The Most Broke Person Could Afford It

If you've ever wanted to see the Northern Lights, now is your time. You'll regret it if you miss out on this

WOW air has announced it is offering its Irish passengers flights to Iceland during the Northern Lights season for as little an absolute steal

The offer is available for booking from today, Wednesday 9 January, until midnight Sunday 13 January on selected flights for travel from January to March.

Flights can be bought for as little as €29.99, people.

This aligns with the Northern Light season which runs from late September to early April each year.



The Northern Lights are one of Iceland’s most popular tourist attractions and one of the world’s most spectacular natural light shows.

The lights can be seen for miles along Iceland’s skyline and are best viewed in remote places on clear nights.

WOW air operates direct daily flights from Dublin to Iceland and connects Irish passengers to six North American destinations via Reykjavik.

Commenting today, Svanhvít Fridriksdóttir, Director of Communications at WOW air, said:

“We are delighted to help our Irish passengers beat the winter blues with even lower fares to Iceland and the opportunity to see the Northern Lights.

"The lights are a bucket list item for many travellers so our latest offer times nicely with the season.”

You can find more information on the WOW air website here.

