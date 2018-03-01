Screen Shot 2018 03 01 At 15 25 16
PICS: Check Out How Eerily Quiet Dublin Is Today As The City Streets Are Deserted

Barely a soul in sight...

With the public being advised to stay indoors today, it's no surprise to see the streets of Dublin mostly deserted this afternoon. 

The worst of Storm Emma is set to arrive on Thursday evening and it seems most people are taking that advice.

This has resulted in Ireland's capital city seeming like the eerie setting of a post-apocalyptic movie.

These photos were taken by Helen Fenton who took to the streets of Dublin earlier today. Do you have any more photos of the deserted streets of Dublin? Be sure to post them in the comments section or send them to us via Facebook Messenger. 

(all images credit: Helen Fenton)

