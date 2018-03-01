PICS: There's Absolute Scenes Around Dublin As People Queue For Last Minute Supplies

Have ye no bread in the freezer?

Storm Emma is here, the Red Weather warning is in full effect and the majority of stores in Dublin are shutting their doors from 2pm onward so that staff can head home to safety.

Despite there being all day yesterday and this morning to stock up on as much bread and wine as any one needs (okay apart from bread, there's a shortage crisis there), there's always a few last stragglers...

People are actually QUEUING in and outside shops and supermarkets to get whatever last minute food bits and bobs they need.

We've a feeling this is all 100% beer runs. Admit it.

"Empty shelves but full of chat and laughter"

It feels like Christmas Eve as the queue stretches around Centra #Sandyford. Empty shelves but full of chat and laughter as we await the dual between #StormEmma and the #BeastFromTheEast! pic.twitter.com/taEr3ELclY — Suzanne Indja (@suzanneindja) March 1, 2018

Someone just walked by our queue with a litre of milk and everyone freaked. “Where did you get that?” “Are there any plain chocolate digestives let?” “Where are all the EGGS?”



I live here now. — Christopher Wasser (@chriswasser) March 1, 2018

No sausages left? Nightmare

Getting the last bitta bread

Queue for the #LastBreadInDublin. Closing in 50 min ... pic.twitter.com/YPOXI1fsf2 — CornerBakeryTerenure (@CornerBakeryTer) March 1, 2018

Reports of an insane 45 minute queue in Leopardstown

Spar in leopardstown, 45 minute queue pic.twitter.com/a2pBKqmP2P — Bem C.onnolly (@realBenConnolly) March 1, 2018

Basket wars

That queue in spar is a fucking joke — Andrew (@Andrew_Keogh98) March 1, 2018

THE CITY HAS GONE MAD.

And we're loving it. Stay safe and warm you bread-loving booze hounds!

