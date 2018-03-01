BREAKING: Dublin Airport Is Shutting Down From 3pm Today Due To Storm Emma

All take-offs and landings have been cancelled...

Dublin Airport will stop operating at 3pm today with all arrivals and departures being cancelled.

No flights will take off or land after 4pm due to Storm Emma. Additionally, Aer Lingus has announced it has cancelled all of its flights to and from Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Shannon on Friday.

#StormEmma Update



- All DUB, SNN, ORK and BHD operations will end today at 15:00



- All arrivals and departures from DUB, SNN, ORK and BHD on Friday are cancelled. Eastbound transatlantic flights are scheduled to operate.



- We plan a return to full operations on Saturday — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) March 1, 2018

Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail has also confirmed there will be no services on Friday.

