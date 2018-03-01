Dublin

BREAKING: Dublin Airport Is Shutting Down From 3pm Today Due To Storm Emma

All take-offs and landings have been cancelled...

Screen Shot 2018 03 01 At 13 21 17

Dublin Airport will stop operating at 3pm today with all arrivals and departures being cancelled. 

No flights will take off or land after 4pm due to Storm Emma. Additionally, Aer Lingus has announced it has cancelled all of its flights to and from Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Shannon on Friday.

Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail has also confirmed there will be no services on Friday. 

Dublin Airport storm emma flights
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

