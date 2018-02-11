7 Quick And Simple Brunch Recipes For The Perfect Sunday Afternoon
Trying to save money by not eating out? Then enjoy brunch from the comfort of your own home
It's Sunday and you're hankering for brunch.
You can't justify going out for brunch, so we're helping you whip it up yourself on the cheap. Here are some simple and quick recipes to hit the spot this afternoon.
Enjoy!
1. Bacon, spinach and cheese potato cakes with fried egg and Ballmaloe Relish
2. Low-carb chicken and guac tacos
3. Sweet potato wedges with whipped feta, lemon and black pepper dip
4. 'Fancy pants' bangers and mash
5. Super posh brunch with leek and potato cakes
6. 10 minute savage pork and chilli noodles
7. The perfect poached eggs in seconds
