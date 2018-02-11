Recipes

7 Quick And Simple Brunch Recipes For The Perfect Sunday Afternoon

Trying to save money by not eating out? Then enjoy brunch from the comfort of your own home

Ballymaloe

It's Sunday and you're hankering for brunch.

You can't justify going out for brunch, so we're helping you whip it up yourself on the cheap. Here are some simple and quick recipes to hit the spot this afternoon.

Enjoy!

1. Bacon, spinach and cheese potato cakes with fried egg and Ballmaloe Relish

Full recipe here.

Ballymaloe

2. Low-carb chicken and guac tacos

Full recipe here.

Tacos

3. Sweet potato wedges with whipped feta, lemon and black pepper dip

Full recipe here.

Bold

4. 'Fancy pants' bangers and mash

Full recipe here.

Bangers

5. Super posh brunch with leek and potato cakes

Full recipe here.

Posh Brunch

6. 10 minute savage pork and chilli noodles

Full recipe here.

Noodles

7. The perfect poached eggs in seconds

Full recipe here.

Poached

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Recipes

7 Quick And Simple Brunch Recipes For The Perfect Sunday Afternoon
