RECIPE: Five Minute Healthy Broccoli Salad – Perfect For BBQs
Invited to a BBQ? This is the perfect five-minute recipe to throw into a big bowl and serve alongside your meat.
(This recipe is part of Andrew Sweeney’s Six Week Summer shred – start the plan here.)
– Serves: 1
– Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
150g of Broccoli (or 2 cups)
¼ cup of chopped red onion
25g of dried cranberries
100g of greek yogurt
10g of honey
30g of cashel blue cheese (or feta)
15 ml of cider vinegar (1 tablespoon)
Method:
Split the heads of the broccoli stems into smaller pieces (bite size). In a mixing bowl, add the broccoli, dried cranberries, chopped onion and cashel blue cheese. For the dressing, add the greek yogurt, honey and cider vinegar to a bowl and mix with a spoon (taste it – add some more honey or yogurt if the vinegar is overpowering). Pour the dressing over the broccoli and mix well. This tasty salad has high in fiber, low in fat and is less than 350 calories. Great for BBQ season!