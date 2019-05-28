RECIPE: Five Minute Healthy Broccoli Salad – Perfect For BBQs

Invited to a BBQ? This is the perfect five-minute recipe to throw into a big bowl and serve alongside your meat.

(This recipe is part of Andrew Sweeney’s Six Week Summer shred – start the plan here.)

– Serves: 1

– Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

150g of Broccoli (or 2 cups)

¼ cup of chopped red onion

25g of dried cranberries

100g of greek yogurt

10g of honey

30g of cashel blue cheese (or feta)

15 ml of cider vinegar (1 tablespoon)