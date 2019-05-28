د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

RECIPE: Five Minute Healthy Broccoli Salad – Perfect For BBQs

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Invited to a BBQ? This is the perfect five-minute recipe to throw into a big bowl and serve alongside your meat.

(This recipe is part of Andrew Sweeney’s Six Week Summer shred – start the plan here.)

– Serves: 1
– Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

150g of Broccoli (or 2 cups)
¼ cup of chopped red onion
25g of dried cranberries
100g of greek yogurt
10g of honey
30g of cashel blue cheese (or feta)
15 ml of cider vinegar (1 tablespoon)

Method:

Split the heads of the broccoli stems into smaller pieces (bite size). In a mixing bowl, add the broccoli, dried cranberries, chopped onion and cashel blue cheese. For the dressing, add the greek yogurt, honey and cider vinegar to a bowl and mix with a spoon (taste it – add some more honey or yogurt if the vinegar is overpowering). Pour the dressing over the broccoli and mix well. This tasty salad has high in fiber, low in fat and is less than 350 calories. Great for BBQ season!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK