RECIPE: Pan-Fried Sea Bass With Lemon Couscous, Toasted Pine Nuts and Raisins
Looking for some healthy food inspo to take you into a new week?
If you’d like to eat a little less meat during the work week – a great way is to substitute some fish into your menu.
This recipe is quick, easy and light – perfect for a summer evening.
The recipe was created for us by Andrew Sweeney as part of his Six Week Summer Shred exclusively for Lovin.
Serves: 2, Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
2 fillets of Sea Bass (Roughly 100g each)
20 ml of olive oil
2 bell peppers chopped
1 red onion chopped
20g of pine nuts
40g of raisins
1 lemon
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
Heat a large pan over medium heat and add roughly 10 ml of the oil. Cook the peppers and onions until softened and transfer to a bowl. While cooking the peppers and onions heat a small pan over medium heat and add the pine nuts (no oil). Shake the pan moving the pine nuts around to insure an even toast. Take them off the heat when they turn brown.
Cook the couscous according to packet instructions and transfer to a large bowl. Add the peppers, onions, pine nuts, raisins and the juice of half a lemon along with the zest. Combine to mix all the flavours. Season with salt and pepper.
Add the rest of the oil to the pan. Season the sea bass with salt and pepper and place skin side down in the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
Add half of the couscous salad to a plate and place one of the cooked sea bass fillets on top. Enjoy!