RECIPE: Pan-Fried Sea Bass With Lemon Couscous, Toasted Pine Nuts and Raisins

Looking for some healthy food inspo to take you into a new week?

If you’d like to eat a little less meat during the work week – a great way is to substitute some fish into your menu.

This recipe is quick, easy and light – perfect for a summer evening.

The recipe was created for us by Andrew Sweeney as part of his Six Week Summer Shred exclusively for Lovin.

Read more about the Summer Shred here.

Serves: 2, Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 fillets of Sea Bass (Roughly 100g each)

20 ml of olive oil

2 bell peppers chopped

1 red onion chopped

20g of pine nuts

40g of raisins

1 lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method: