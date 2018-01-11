This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For A Catch-Up With Friends

And there are plans to make it even better

Stoneybatter is so packed with great pubs and restaurants that the locals are spoilt for choice, and another major contender has just entered the ring.

The Belfry bar reopened in the heart of the suburb last month after lying empty for seven-and-a-half years.

It underwent a complete make-over over the space of just a few weeks, going from this:

To this:

It's now super sleek and stylish, with a copper bar top, comfy leather couches, feature lighting and beautiful local art on the walls.

I popped in for some Wednesday night drinks with a couple of friends and while it was pretty quiet, we had great chats with the lovely staff.

Pals who work in the area tell me that the place is absolutely buzzing on the weekends, and its popularity is sure to increase as more people hear about it.

The owner also has exciting plans for the future including a food truck in the space out the back.

There'll be different collaborations with chefs throughout the year, and they're kicking it all off with a Vietnamese pop-up.

At the moment, they have an impressive wine and craft beer offering, and pour a great pint of Guinness.

I'm looking forward to paying them another visit soon.

