Food and Drink

This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin

It never lets me down

Chez Max

I've always been a bit of a francophile. I studied French in college, went on Erasmus to Paris and worked as an au pair in a beautiful little village called Charbonnieres. 

So it was probably a bit of a given that I would fall in love with Chez Max on Palace Street, but bear with me. 

The adorable bistro is tucked away beside Dublin Castle, so discreet that you probably wouldn't even notice it unless you were actively searching. 

Chez Max Exterior

When you go inside you're greeted by the lovely French staff (no Parisian rudeness here), who take your coat and lead you to your candlelit table. 

The vibe is sophisticated but casual, and the menu is not too intimidating. 

Chez Max Menu

I've been there so many times at this stage that I've tried almost everything they have on offer, and they never disappoint. 

The moules frites are absolutely to die for, while the boeuf Bourguignon is the perfect way to warm up on a winter evening. 

Moules

The French onion soup is also so simple, but so tasty. 

Chez Max is a great place to go for a romantic dinner or catch up with friends, but it's also open for breakfast and lunch. 

You can sit on their terrace and watch the world go by as you enjoy your morning coffee, or treat yourself to a cheese board and a glass of wine after work (they have a great wine selection). 

They also have a restaurant on Baggot Street, but I think the Palace Street one is my favourite. 

No matter how many restaurants I try out, it'll always be my go-to. 

Je t'aime, Chez Max. 

READ NEXT: This Cosy Mexican Restaurant Is Where You Need To Go For Dinner Tonight

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
News

This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Bar Is Having A Massive 'Apres Ski' Party Tonight
What's On

This Dublin Bar Is Having A Massive 'Apres Ski' Party Tonight
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
News

The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
Five Dublin Characters Whose Mad Antics Won't Be Forgotten
Feature

Five Dublin Characters Whose Mad Antics Won't Be Forgotten

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin