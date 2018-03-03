This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin

It never lets me down

I've always been a bit of a francophile. I studied French in college, went on Erasmus to Paris and worked as an au pair in a beautiful little village called Charbonnieres.

So it was probably a bit of a given that I would fall in love with Chez Max on Palace Street, but bear with me.

The adorable bistro is tucked away beside Dublin Castle, so discreet that you probably wouldn't even notice it unless you were actively searching.

When you go inside you're greeted by the lovely French staff (no Parisian rudeness here), who take your coat and lead you to your candlelit table.

The vibe is sophisticated but casual, and the menu is not too intimidating.

I've been there so many times at this stage that I've tried almost everything they have on offer, and they never disappoint.

The moules frites are absolutely to die for, while the boeuf Bourguignon is the perfect way to warm up on a winter evening.

The French onion soup is also so simple, but so tasty.

Chez Max is a great place to go for a romantic dinner or catch up with friends, but it's also open for breakfast and lunch.

You can sit on their terrace and watch the world go by as you enjoy your morning coffee, or treat yourself to a cheese board and a glass of wine after work (they have a great wine selection).

They also have a restaurant on Baggot Street, but I think the Palace Street one is my favourite.

No matter how many restaurants I try out, it'll always be my go-to.

Je t'aime, Chez Max.

READ NEXT: This Cosy Mexican Restaurant Is Where You Need To Go For Dinner Tonight