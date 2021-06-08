5 things we're most looking forward to as beer gardens reopen

By Brian Dillon

June 8, 2021 at 12:18pm

Lads, the day we have waited for is finally upon us. Beer gardens opened this Monday, June 7 and with that, some special, long-overdue catch-ups with our mates and the people we have been missing.

Who doesn't love a good beer garden? The sun, the atmosphere and most importantly, the people you're with. So we thought we would team up with Carlsberg to celebrate this momentous occasion and highlight some of the things we're buzzing to experience as beer gardens open up, finally!

Did we have the best Bank Holiday of the year? Probably! Outdoor dining and drinks made their long-awaited return, and we were super excited about that.

The long-overdue catch-up

We've been able to meet our mates for coffee, walks and even have them in the back garden, which has been great. But as summer comes into full swing, the sun shines, the vibes are just stellar, we actually got to sit down and have a chat over a pint. There really is nothing like it.

The best of Dublin

Dublin has no shortage of lovely beer gardens for us to visit. From Toner's to Sandyford House, Smyths Haddington Road, Ryan's Haddington Road, O'Donoghue’s and everywhere in between, it's perhaps our favourite thing about being in Dublin for summer.

Good food

Naturally, we're going to get some bites as well. Luckily, many of these spots also do amazing food.

Image via Sandyford House on Instagram

A taste of normality

The past year and a bit has been tough in many ways. Not being able to celebrate life itself in the way we normally would has been sorely missed: That random 'Pint?' text message, the after-office wind-down and the general 'cheers'.

And of course, the laughs

Laughter is the best medicine. To be able to return to our favourite beer gardens, sip on a lovely pint and let the stories and giggles flow as the sun beats down is one of the things we are absolutely buzzing to have back.

Having teamed up with Carlsberg to celebrate the return of outdoor dining has us excited beyond belief. To be able to reunite with friends and family over a lovely pint of Carlberg; well, nothing sounds better right now.

So, where did you enjoy your #CarlsbergReunion?

Sponsored By
The best Bank Holiday this year? Probably

Carlsberg are delighted to welcome you back to the beer garden this Bank Holiday weekend, one we’ve all been looking forward to. Wherever you are this weekend, enjoy Carlsberg Responsibly. #CarlsbergReunions
