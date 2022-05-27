A brand new hotspot for drinks, food and live music has opened near St Stephen's Green

You may have seen a new pub has opened up in Dublin 2, here's everything you need to know about St Stephen's Green's latest nightlife hotspot...

If you've grown tired of your usual hangout spots, it might be time to find somewhere new to kickstart your summer celebrations.

And if you are on the lookout for a new local or hotspot to check out in the city centre, we've got a suggestion...

Introducing The Bar, a brand new drinks, food and music venue that has recently opened near St. Stephen's Green.

Boasting an ideal city centre location, The Bar features a delicious food, drinks and cocktail menu complete with modern favourites and traditional classics, making it the ultimate spot to catch up with pals this summer.

As the evening goes on, The Bar doubles as a music venue that features live performances and a DJ every Friday and Saturday night. Plus, with 18 TV screens, it's also an ideal spot for any sports fans looking for the perfect match day atmosphere in Dublin's city centre.

The new nightlife spot has a special appeal for Guinness fans, with the famous stout acting as the key ingredient in some of the delicious food and drinks on offer here. As well as delicious pints of the black stuff, you can also indulge on the likes of a Guinness & Beef Stew or a Guinness Chocolate Mousse. Yum...

And when it comes to décor, The Bar has a contemporary vibe with a twist. You can expect a mixture of modern paintings with some Guinness themed murals, designed by Dublin artist Creative Dave.

The Bar hosted their exclusive launch party in recent days, attended by some of the biggest names in the Irish influencer space. Complete with a 'black' carpet and some welcome 'Bar-tinis', the launch party featured a selection of delicious food and drinks, live music from Irish brand RadioShack and, of course, plenty of pints of Guinness.

So, if you're looking for somewhere new for your next night out, be sure to check out The Bar.

