A brilliant all-star crime caper is your must-watch at home this weekend

It is the brand new movie from the director of Ocean's Eleven.

Director Steven Soderbergh knows how to amass an amazing cast.

Just look at the line-ups he put together for Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike, Contagion or Traffic.

The ability to create a jaw-dropping collection of performers is as strong as ever on his latest movie No Sudden Move, which includes the following:

Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Ray Liotta and Bill Duke.

Set in 1955 Detroit, the movie tells the story of a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal some cutting edge car technology, but when their plan goes horribly wrong, the begin a search for who hired them... and why.

Released directly on HBO Max in the States this July, the movie unfortunately missed out on a big screen launch due to the pandemic, but the American critics absolutely adored it.

Polygon - "It starts as a crime caper, makes a pit stop among the sit-downs and power-jockeying of gangster films, and somehow manages to tie its many disparate threads together in a period drama about the destruction of an American city. It’s all the more dazzling that it does all this while being slickly entertaining and assured."

Los Angeles Times - "The result is a ride that feels smooth and bumpy in all the right places. You are pulled along by the seductive glide of Soderbergh’s filmmaking, by the jazzy riffs of David Holmes’ score and the suavity of the camerawork, only to be jolted into high alertness by the nasty, bloody surprises in Solomon’s script."

ABC News - "Soderbergh’s terrific, twisty, film-noir throwback keeps a lot of racial, political and sexual tension simmering under the surface, providing a field day for actors who interact with clockwork precision and off-the-wall laughs."

Chicago-Sun Times - "It’s yet another instantly immersive, richly layered and beautifully shot chapter in one of the most impressive directing careers of our time."

No Sudden Move is available to watch on NOW from Saturday, 9 October.

READ NEXT: Spooky movies the whole family can enjoy this October