Spooky movies the whole family can enjoy this October

Halloween is closing in, which means we're in Spook Season!

While there are plenty of scary movies out there for grown-ups, maybe you want some younger family members to get in on the spooky movies too, but without... y'know... absolutely traumatising them.

So we've put together this little list of family-friendly scary movies you can enjoy at home throughout the month of October, and they're available to watch on NOW right now.

Scoob!

Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Will Forte, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Christina Hendricks provide the voices for this origin story, telling us how Shaggy and Scooby first met, as well as following Mystery Incorporated as they dive into their biggest mission yet.

The Addams Family

The original dysfunctional family sees a perfectly cast Gomez (Raul Julia), Morticia (Anjelica Huston) and Wednesday (Christina Ricci) reunited with their long lost relative, Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd).

Coraline

Dakota Fanning voices the titular young girl who discovers a portal to another world, where everything is pretty much exactly the same as it is in her own world, except her parents are much nicer, much friendlier, much happier... Oh, and everyone has buttons for eyes.

Hotel Transylvania

Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) runs a hotel that is a bit of a refuge for other monsters to use as a getaway from human civilisation. However, when he invites all his monster pals over to celebrate his daughter's (Selena Gomez) 118th birthday, things start to go sideways when a human (Andy Samberg) decides to book a room for the night...

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Jim Carrey is having an absolute BALL here as a psychotic uncle who has three young kids placed in his charge... except they're the only things between him and a huge inheritance.

Casper

Christina Ricci again, this time the daughter of a man (Bill Pullman) who has made a career of helping ghosts pass on beyond this world. It all seems to be going well until they find a particular haunted house, and one of the ghosts takes a liking to his daughter.

Labyrinth

Jennifer Connelly must enter an otherworldly maze to find her very young brother before the Goblin King (David Bowie) turns him into a goblin forever.