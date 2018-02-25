Sponsored

A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night

A Dubliner won quarter of a million euros on the Lotto Plus 2 draw last night.

While the exact location of where the ticket was sold still remains a mystery, we do know that it was sold in the capital, according to Dublin Live.

There was no winner of the jackpot of €2 million, but €250,000 isn't so bad either we guess.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 07, 11, 26, 29, 32, 41 and the bonus number was 36. If you entered that draw then check your ticket right now. Like literally this second. We'll wait.

Are you now in the money? If so, would you like to share it with me? Let me know in the comments. 

