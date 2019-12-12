A Magical Christmas Market has arrived at Dublin Castle

There’s a brand-new festive Christmas Market experience now open at Dublin Castle.

Brought to us by The Office of Public Works and Dublin City Council, the market kicks off today Thursday, December 12th.

Running until Sunday, December 22nd, it’s set in the stunning surroundings of Dublin Castle which has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland. The market is completely FREE to enter too!

Visitors will be treated to a boutique open-air market, complete with evening carol singing, a Neapolitan crib and access to the traditionally decorated State apartments along with plenty of other festive entertainment.

Located in the gorgeous courtyard, the market features over 20 craft vendors, selling everything from hand-made crafts to seasonal treats and everything in between. The place to go for some much-needed gift inspiration or to make a few last-minute purchases.

Amongst the vendors, there will be fan favourites Handsome Burger who will be on hand to serve up mouth-watering Irish beef and vegetarian burgers. Olea Flatbreads will also make an appearance, serving up their much-loved flatbreads and street food.

Other food vendors include Kono Pizza, Swing Grill, Beanery 76, Sweet Churro and the Crepe Box to name but a few. Along with loads of mulled wine to go around. So, make sure you’re hungry!

Arts and crafts options range from ceramics to wooden crafts, jewellery, paintings and skincare. Browse some of the gorgeous stalls with offerings from the likes of Michelle Hannon Ceramics, Oileann Jewellery, Ogowna Sculptures, Living Earth Photography and Jill and Gill.

The weekends, December 14th/15th and 21st/22nd, will even see an extra 15 vendors added to the line-up to make sure visitors have more than enough choice.

And in case all of that isn’t enough to get you in the spirit, there will also be a gorgeous vintage carousel as well as horse and carriage rides around the castle grounds and gardens over the weekends. A trip down the beautifully lit avenue of trees is the perfect end to a festive day of fun.

Visitors will get the chance to explore the beautifully decorated State Apartments between 6pm and 8pm, access is complimentary during these hours for the duration of the market. Getting the festive treatment, the castle pulls out all the stops when it comes to decorations. Complete your visit with a trip to the gothic revival Chapel Royal, where you’ll find the Castle’s handmade Neapolitan Baroque crib.

Free to enter, the market will be open from 12pm until 8pm daily between December 12th and 22nd.

